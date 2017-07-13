Lindsey Vonn & Elizabeth Olsen Sparkle in Crystal Heels at the ESPY Awards

View Slideshow Lindsey Vonn, left, and Elizabeth Olsen on the red carpet at the 2017 ESPY Awards. REX Shutterstock

Lindsey Vonn and Elizabeth Olsen were not hard to miss today on the red carpet at the 2017 ESPY Awards.

Stepping out in sleek style, they arrived in chic black outfits, but added a clever accent to their ensembles with sparkling heels by Sophia Webster.

Lindsey Vonn on the red carpet at the 2017 ESPY Awards. REX Shutterstock

Olympic skier Vonn had on the label’s Rosalind crystal-embellished satin sandals. The black satin footwear incorporates three thin straps around the ankle, toebed and midfoot. Featuring a 4-inch crystal-embellished heel, the shoes retail for $495 on net-a-porter.com.

Vonn teamed the footwear with a striking long sleeve Monique Lhuillier cocktail dress with dégradé ostrich feathers.

Elizabeth Olsen on the red carpet at the 2017 ESPY Awards. REX Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Olsen stepped out in crystals, too, opting for Sophia Webster’s Coco Crystal pumps. The pointed-toe shoes feature a 4-inch heel and retail for $495 on net-a-porter.com. She complemented the footwear with a sexy suit that included a blazer with cropped shorts.

The “Avengers” actress was joined by her costar Jeremy Renner, who looked sharp in a blue velvet blazer, black trousers and black lace-up shoes.

Russell Westbrook on the red carpet at the 2017 ESPY Awards. REX Shutterstock

Some of the other athletes and celebrity fans who looked sleek included Russell Wilson, who had on a black tuxedo with patent leather lace-up shoes. Gymnast Laurie Hernandez looked elegant in a floor-length white tiered dress, and Nicole Johnson, wife of Michael Phelps, was chic in a blue gown teamed with gold pumps.

Russell Westbrook showed that men can take on a sexy look, too. The athlete arrived in a black shirt buttoned low teamed with green trousers and black boots that had red laces and hardware accents.



