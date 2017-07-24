Christina Aguilera Steps Out in Heels With Hearts at ‘Emoji’ Movie Premiere

Christina Aguilera wears Gianvito Rossi's Love cutout heart sandals at the "Emoji" premiere in L.A. REX Shutterstock

Christina Aguilera had plenty of love to show today when she arrived at the “Emoji” movie premiere in Los Angeles.

The singer hit the red carpet clad in heart-shaped sunglasses and Gianvito Rossi’s Love Cutout Heart sandals.

Gianvito Rossi’s whimsical shoes are constructed from leather and patent leather on a 4.3-inch heel, and feature a red heart embellishment around the heel counter. Other design details include a thin top strap and a single buckle strap fastening.

The shoes retail for $875 on brownsfashion.com.

Christina Aguilera, Matthew Rutler, Max Liron Bratma and Summer Rain Rutler. REX Shutterstock

Aguilera completed the look with High Heels Suicide’s “Property of No One” jacket, a black and white striped top and black trousers.

She was joined on the red carpet by her son Max Bratman, and partner Matthew Rutler and their daughter Summer Rutler. Aguilera’s children both had on emoji-themed sneakers.

Anna Faris wears sandals and son Jack Pratt wears sneakers. REX Shutterstock

Some of the other celebrities included Anna Faris, wearing black sandals, and her son Jack Pratt, who rocked emoji-themed sneakers; as well as Lisa Loeb, who had on flat gladiator sandals, and Maya Rudolph in black sandals.

The animated film also held a premiere in New York City, where Sofia Vergara arrived in a black lace dress by Martha Medeiros teamed with peep-toe heels. The actress also debuted a new hairstyle with bangs.