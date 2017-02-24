Emma Watson Is All About Eco-Friendly Fashion on Her ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Press Tour

Emma Watson wearing an Emilia Wickstead dress at the London premiere of "Beauty and the Beast." REX Shutterstock

When actresses go on a press tour for a major film, it requires traveling with a suitcase stuffed full of designer outfit options.

For her “Beauty and the Beast” press tour, Emma Watson is taking a different approach. The actress and UN Goodwill Ambassador is using her time in the spotlight to showcase fashion from eco-friendly brands and designers.

She’s even started a new Instagram account, @the_press_tour, where she’s sharing all the details on her looks. When she arrived in Paris this week, she wore a pair of white sneakers from Good Guys, a footwear brand that does not use any animal products in its designs. She paired the sneakers with a coat by Stella McCartney, who does not use any leather or fur in her collection.

Watson wore a pair of lace-up ankle boots by Good Guys as she departed Paris for the next stop on her tour.

Watson is also emphasizing the importance of wearing handmade clothing and supporting small, independent brands. You might also notice the actress using the hashtag #30wears, which was started by Eco Age founder Livia Firth. Eco Age is a consulting company that helps brands and companies come up with sustainability solutions. Firth has said that when women make a clothing purchase, they should ask themselves if they’ll wear the item 30 times. If the answer is “yes,” then they should buy it.

For this press tour, it seems Watson is planning to get at least 30 wears out of her Burberry silk pumps, which are handmade in Italy.

For the London premiere of “Beauty and the Beast” on Thursday, Watson wore a gown by designer Emilia Wickstead. It was created by an all-female team at Wickstead’s London atelier using end-of-line fabric sourced from a family-run London company that specializes in couture fabrics. Watson said in an Instagram post that often end-of-line materials are destroyed because they can’t be sold, but she writes, “These unwanted fabric pieces have been given a new lease of life.”

Even her Louis Vuitton dress designed by Nicolas Ghesquiere was made using Newlife recycled polyester, which is created using plastic bottles.

Stay tuned as we continue to follow Watson’s press tour fashion. “Beauty and the Beast” premiere in the U.S. on March 17.

