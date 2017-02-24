Emma Watson Is All About Eco-Friendly Fashion on Her ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Press Tour

When actresses go on a press tour for a major film, it requires traveling with a suitcase stuffed full of designer outfit options.
For her “Beauty and the Beast” press tour, Emma Watson is taking a different approach. The actress and UN Goodwill Ambassador is using her time in the spotlight to showcase fashion from eco-friendly brands and designers.
She’s even started a new Instagram account, @the_press_tour, where she’s sharing all the details on her looks. When she arrived in Paris this week, she wore a pair of white sneakers from Good Guys, a footwear brand that does not use any animal products in its designs. She paired the sneakers with a coat by Stella McCartney, who does not use any leather or fur in her collection.
Bonjour Paris! Coat is from @stellamccartney, the world's first luxury brand that is committed to producing products that do not use leather, skins, feathers or fur. Instead, Stella has spent years developing ways of using materials such as regenerated cashmere, recycled fabrics, organic cotton and forest-friendly fabrics. Jumper is from @filippa_k, a Swedish brand committed to four Rs: reducing, repairing, reusing and recycling. Tee by @boodywear, a brand that produces basics made with certified organic bamboo, produced using computerised 3D knitting, so no fabric is wasted. Its factories are zero-waste and have a closed loop system to stop any water being wasted. Bespoke beret by @maisonmichel made with organic cotton. Shoes are @goodguysdontwearleather. The brand doesn’t use any animal products in its collections. Fashion info verified by @ecoage #ecoloves
Watson wore a pair of lace-up ankle boots by Good Guys as she departed Paris for the next stop on her tour.
Merci beaucoup Paris for the wonderful start to the @beautyandthebeast tour! We felt like we were back in the heart of the film. Next stop – London. Did you know in the French version of the film, Cogsworth is called Big Ben? And Philippe is called Philbert?! 🇫🇷🌹 Body by @woronstore, a slow fashion brand that focuses on everyday essentials. Each underwear garment is made from Lenzing Modal® fabric, a fibre made from beech wood sourced from sustainable forestry plantations in Europe. Socks by @boodywear, a brand that produces underwear made with certified organic bamboo, produced using computerised 3D knitting, so no fabric is wasted. Its factories are zero-waste and have a closed loop system to stop any water being wasted. Faux leather jacket and dress by @stellamccartney Boots by @goodguysdontwearleather. The brand doesn't use any animal products in its collections, which are made in Porto, Portugal, helping preserve the traditional shoe making industry of the region. Jewellery by @allbluesofficial, who are based in Stockholm and handcraft every piece in their local, third-generation foundry. Fashion info verified by @ecoage #ecoloves Concealer by @rmsbeauty which is formulated with raw, food-grade and organic ingredients in their natural state. Red pomegranate cheek and lip stain by @thebodyshop, who campaign to 'Enrich Not Exploit’ by protecting endangered habitats from intensive farming expansion, bronzer by @vitaliberata who have developed a collection of tanning products free from parabens, alcohol and that spray tan smell. Powder by @iliabeauty which is made from organic powdered corn and minerals instead of loose talc. Brown eye pencil by @honest_beauty who champion fair labour and human rights with their Health & Sustainability Standards. Lip balm from @tataharper who formulate and manufacture their natural and organic products from their farm in Vermont. Eyebrow gel by @janeiredale which is certified cruelty-free and eyebrow pencil by @alimapure who make their products in a diverse range of colours to suit all skin tones and offset 100% of their corporate carbon emissions. Beauty product info verified by @contentbeauty
Watson is also emphasizing the importance of wearing handmade clothing and supporting small, independent brands. You might also notice the actress using the hashtag #30wears, which was started by Eco Age founder Livia Firth. Eco Age is a consulting company that helps brands and companies come up with sustainability solutions. Firth has said that when women make a clothing purchase, they should ask themselves if they’ll wear the item 30 times. If the answer is “yes,” then they should buy it.
For this press tour, it seems Watson is planning to get at least 30 wears out of her Burberry silk pumps, which are handmade in Italy.
Forty interviews in London, done! So much fun with @thatdanstevens 🌹 The Press Tour also supports smaller independent brands we find along the way. Bustier and trousers by @carmenmarch_official, a female Spanish designer. @burberry pumps handmade in Italy with organic silk #30wears Earrings are from @catbirdnyc, whose pieces are handmade in Brooklyn. Ring by @allbluesofficial, a Stockholm based jewellery studio. Every piece is handcrafted in a local, third-generation foundry. Fashion info verified by @ecoage #ecoloves Skin and lips are @inikaorganic, an Australian make-up brand that is certified organic, vegan, cruelty-free and halal. The products used are Organic Liquid Foundation, Lip Liner in Moroccan Rose and Organic Lip & Cheek Cream in Rosehip. Eyes are @iliabeauty Pure Eye Liner, formulated from 100% natural dyes and without silicones (a key ingredient of most mainstream make-up), and @thebodyshop Lash Hero Mascara which uses fair-traded shea butter. Finishing powder is also from Ilia and contains organic aloe barbadensis leaf powder to keep the skin looking naturally dewy rather than overly matte. Beauty brands verified by @contentbeauty
For the London premiere of “Beauty and the Beast” on Thursday, Watson wore a gown by designer Emilia Wickstead. It was created by an all-female team at Wickstead’s London atelier using end-of-line fabric sourced from a family-run London company that specializes in couture fabrics. Watson said in an Instagram post that often end-of-line materials are destroyed because they can’t be sold, but she writes, “These unwanted fabric pieces have been given a new lease of life.”
Tonight was a special screening of @beautyandthebeast in London. The film was shown at the Odeon Leicester Square cinema to 1,600 people after a reception at the stunning Spencer House 🌹 Bespoke @emiliawickstead structural, off-the-shoulder gown with inverted pleat train. The gown is made from end-of-line fabric sourced from a family-run, London business specialising in couture fabrics, and produced in Italy. These unwanted fabric pieces have been given a new lease of life; often irregular quantities of surplus or end-of-line fabrics cannot be sold and are destroyed. This piece was created in Emilia Wickstead's London atelier, by an all-female team. Earrings are from @catbirdnyc, whose pieces are handmade in Brooklyn. Dress validated by @ecoage #ecoloves Skin prepped with @demamielskin Dewy Facial Mist, @tataharper Repairative Moisturiser and @decleoruk Aromessence Neroli Hydrating Oil Serum. De Mamiel mist is made from ingredients sourced and blended in the UK, in small batches to maintain the vitality of each natural ingredient. Tata Harper are verified by PETA that neither the brand nor its ingredient suppliers conduct, commission, or pay for any tests on animals for ingredients, formulations, or finished products. Decléor serum is a blend of naturally derived ingredients such as neroli and sandalwood and free from mineral oils and parabens. Foundation is @inikaorganic's BB Cream, which is certified organic, vegan and not tested on animals. Concealer is the @rmsbeauty "Un" Cover-Up made from organic coconut, jojoba and cacao oil and mineral colours. Cheeks are @iliabeauty A Fine Romance Multi-Stick which is gluten-free and then finished with Inika's Mineral Mattifying Powder, blended from silica, corn, tapioca and rice powders instead of talc, which face powders have traditionally been based on. Beauty brands verified by @contentbeauty
Even her Louis Vuitton dress designed by Nicolas Ghesquiere was made using Newlife recycled polyester, which is created using plastic bottles.
Today was a brilliant day of interviews, press conferences and photoshoots for @beautyandthebeast in France. We snuck out of the junket and onto the roof of the hotel to capture these shots against the beautiful Paris skyline. Custom @louisvuitton dress designed by @nicolasghesquiere. The dress fabric is Newlife recycled polyester, created from used plastic bottles. These are sourced, mechanically processed and spun into yarns in Italy, with a fully traceable supply chain. This saves energy and reduces CO2 emissions compared to creating brand new polyester fibre. The arm band was created in a carbon-neutral mill. Dress validated by @ecoage #ecoloves
Stay tuned as we continue to follow Watson’s press tour fashion. “Beauty and the Beast” premiere in the U.S. on March 17.
