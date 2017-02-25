Emma Stone Rocked Very Walkable Mesh Jimmy Choo Pumps at the Women in Film Pre-Oscar Party

Emma Stone stuck to her favorite footwear label at the 10th annual Women in Film pre-Oscar party in Los Angeles.
The Oscar-nominated “La La Land” actress looked chic in a sparkling, bead-embellished sleeveless green top and pant set that she teamed with Jimmy Choo pumps.
The brand’s “Tower 85” pointed-toe shoe incorporates a slick leather trim, a mesh upper and an elegant ankle strap. Featuring a very walkable 3.4-inch heel, the shoes retail for $795 at Jimmychoo.com.
Stone was among a star-studded roster of guests at the annual soiree, presented by Max Mara, that honored all 46 of the 89th Academy Award female nominees who work in front of the camera and behind the scenes.
Guests included Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, Brie Larson and Ava DuVernay, among others.
“I feel like never saying anything again,” the “Florence Foster Jenkins” Best Actress nominee said in front of the crowd, likely joking about her Golden Globes speech in January that was critical of President Trump’s administration, to which the President responded by calling the three-time Oscar winner “overrated.” She continued, “When I was in high school, the exchange student was 17 and was from Pakistan. At that time, 70 percent of the teachers and more than 50 percent of the citizens of the state were working in government were women and they got the vote at the same time we did in America. Way before they did in France. Stuff can change and you have to really feel the urge under your feet and act. I’m proud to be here.”
Similarly, DuVernay shared a rousing message. “Women in Film is such a powerful organization,” she began. “Anytime you have likeminded voices to express ourselves; whether it’s education, whether it’s revolution, it’s an important thing to do… Our ancestors have taught us how to fight. We’re in a fight right now. So we come together. There’s power in numbers, power in unity. I hope you take the energy in the room like this.”
A-listers mingled in sleek style at the soiree, included Coolway ambassador Kiersey Clemons, who shot a forthcoming campaign with the brand one day earlier and shared with FN that she started her morning with a hike. The “Dope” actress had on an ethereal white dress that she teamed with peep-toe purple block heels.
Edwina Findley, who just had a 3-month-old girl, showcased her stunning figure in a sheer Wow Couture gold label mini dress teamed with black pumps and a clutch by DVF.
The Film Independent Spirit Award-nominated “Free in Deed” actress posed with Streep at the event. “This phenomenal soul, #MerylStreep, embraced & welcomed me with warm, open arms,” she shared on Instagram. “Words can’t even express what it felt like to melt into her arms and know that I was being seen, felt, & heard.”
Meanwhile, Priyanka Bose, whose film “Lion” is a contender in the Best Picture category, rocked Alexander White’s
Catherine d’orsay pumps in black nappa.”Captain Fantastic” actress Annalise Basso also had on pumps by Alexander White. Michelle Dockery wore Sophia Webster’s “Natalia Velvet” platforms.
See more styles on the red carpet at the 2017 Women in Film pre-Oscar party.