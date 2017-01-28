A Look at Emma Stone’s Dancing Shoes & Costumes in ‘La La Land’

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in "La La Land." Courtesy of Lionsgate.

“La La Land” is the big frontrunner this awards season. The musical was nominated for 14 Oscars, and leading the pack are the film’s stars Emma Stone (up for Actress in a Leading Role) and Ryan Gosling (Actor in a Leading Role). The 89th Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled for Feb. 26.

Stone and Gosling also scored nods for their outstanding performances from the 23rd annual Screen Actor’s Guild Awards, airing live on TNT and TBS on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

Here, FN takes a look at the shoes and costumes worn by Stone.

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in “La La Land.” Courtesy of Lionsgate.

She plays an aspiring actress in Los Angeles. Throughout the film, the wardrobe channels the 1950s and 1960s, and a theme of classic romance.

The actress is often in feminine dresses and skirts, including simple silhouettes in vibrant colors that include yellow, emerald and peach. She wears a navy halter dress at the end of the film by Jason Wu.

As far as shoes, costume designer Mary Zophres turned to oxfords, flats with a small wedge bottom and strappy classic heels. In one dancing scene, both Stone and Gosling are in two-tone black-and-white jazz shoes. (Stone has a small heel on her style.)

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in “La La Land.” Courtesy of Lionsgate.

Want more?

11 Times Emma Stone Made a Fashion Statement at Awards Shows

Emma Stone’s Red Carpet Style at the Golden Globes

Critics’ Choice Awards Best Dressed: Emma Stone, Nicole Kidman, Janelle Monae and More