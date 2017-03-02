Emma Roberts, Solange Knowles & More Sit Front Row at Chloé

Emma Roberts at the Chloé fall '17 show.
REX Shutterstock

Chloé creative director Clare Waight Keller showed her final collection for the label on Thursday, and there were plenty of stars there in support.

The show drew Emma Roberts, Solange Knowles, Chiara Ferragni, Olivia Palermo and Gwendoline Christie. Isabelle Huppert, who was nominated for an Oscar last Sunday, sat next to Roberts.

Roberts looked 1970s glam in oversized sunglasses and wide-leg pants. She paired the look with Chloé pumps. Knowles wore Chloé’s spring ’17 sandals with a sheer white dress.

Emma Roberts Chloé Fall 2017Emma Roberts REX Shutterstock
Solange Knowles Chloé Fall 2017Solange Knowles REX Shutterstock
Front Row Chloé Fall 2017Left to right: Solange Knowles, Emma Roberts, Isabelle Huppert, another guest, and Clemence Poesy. REX Shutterstock

Chiara Ferragni went with a dramatic Alberta Ferretti cape and Gucci fur loafers for her day of runway shows.

Chiara Ferragni Chloé Fall 2017Chiara Ferragni REX Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more stars front row at Chloé.

