Emma Roberts, Solange Knowles & More Sit Front Row at Chloé

View Slideshow Emma Roberts at the Chloé fall '17 show. REX Shutterstock

Chloé creative director Clare Waight Keller showed her final collection for the label on Thursday, and there were plenty of stars there in support.

The show drew Emma Roberts, Solange Knowles, Chiara Ferragni, Olivia Palermo and Gwendoline Christie. Isabelle Huppert, who was nominated for an Oscar last Sunday, sat next to Roberts.

Roberts looked 1970s glam in oversized sunglasses and wide-leg pants. She paired the look with Chloé pumps. Knowles wore Chloé’s spring ’17 sandals with a sheer white dress.

Emma Roberts REX Shutterstock

Solange Knowles REX Shutterstock

Left to right: Solange Knowles, Emma Roberts, Isabelle Huppert, another guest, and Clemence Poesy. REX Shutterstock

Chiara Ferragni went with a dramatic Alberta Ferretti cape and Gucci fur loafers for her day of runway shows.

Chiara Ferragni REX Shutterstock

