Emily Ratajkowski Wears Denim on Denim — Plus the Perfect Summer Wedges For Under $100

After appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” earlier this week, Emily Ratajkowski stepped out in Boston on Friday wearing a Canadian tuxedo.

The model — who is featured on the cover of Allure magazine this month — looked cool and effortless, baring some midriff in a Re/done denim cropped girlfriend jacket and distressed high-rise jeans. The star of DKNY’s fall ’17 campaign accessorized with a burgundy mini backpack from Adidas and Quay X Kylie Star Struck sunglasses. She completed the look with ankle tie Castañer wedges.

The 26 year-old “Gone Girl” actress’ summery wedges are actually super affordable. Coming in at under $100 — the Spanish label’s ‘Carina’ wedge espadrilles are made with beautiful oatmeal canvas.

Shop Castańer’s ankle-tie wedges below.

Castañer Carina canvas wedge espadrilles, $85; net-a-porter.com

