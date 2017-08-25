Emily Ratajkowski’s Gingham Mules and Athletic-Inspired Trousers Are a Stylish Statement

Emily Ratajkowski is no stranger to rocking track pants with stilettos.
So it’s not surprising the cover girl stepped out in Los Angeles on Thursday for some mother-daughter bonding in athletic-inspired trousers with high heels. Walking hand in hand with mom Kathleen, the model-turned-actress looked chic in a black cropped long-sleeve top, royal blue trousers with white stripes down the side and gingham-printed pointed-toe stiletto mules.
A seemingly odd pairing at first glance — the “Gone Girl” actress rocks the unconventional outfit. Additionally, she accessorized with retro shades and a small red suede backpack from Chloé.
A day earlier, Ratajowski shared a series of sultry shots to Instagram from an at-home photoshoot with photographer Emanuele D’Angelo.
