Emily Ratajkowski’s Gingham Mules and Athletic-Inspired Trousers Are a Stylish Statement

Emily Ratajowski steps out with mom in L.A. on Thursday, Aug 24. Splash

Emily Ratajkowski is no stranger to rocking track pants with stilettos.

So it’s not surprising the cover girl stepped out in Los Angeles on Thursday for some mother-daughter bonding in athletic-inspired trousers with high heels. Walking hand in hand with mom Kathleen, the model-turned-actress looked chic in a black cropped long-sleeve top, royal blue trousers with white stripes down the side and gingham-printed pointed-toe stiletto mules.

Emily Ratajowski steps out in Los Angeles with mom Kathleen on Thursday. Splash

A seemingly odd pairing at first glance — the “Gone Girl” actress rocks the unconventional outfit. Additionally, she accessorized with retro shades and a small red suede backpack from Chloé.

Emily Ratajowski out and about in Los Angeles with mom Kathleen on Aug. 24. Splash

A day earlier, Ratajowski shared a series of sultry shots to Instagram from an at-home photoshoot with photographer Emanuele D’Angelo.

At home 📸 @livincool A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Aug 22, 2017 at 12:26pm PDT

Want more?

Emily Ratajkowski Wears Denim on Denim — Plus the Perfect Summer Wedges For Under $100

Emily Ratajkowski Does Date Night in On-Trend White Boots

Emily Ratajkowski Styles White Boots With Classic Adidas Track Pants

Emily Ratajkowski’s Metallic Bar Dress Nods Elizabeth Hurley’s Iconic Versace Safety Pin Gown