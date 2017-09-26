Emily Ratajkowski’s Flirty Dior Dress Is All About Her Leg at Paris Fashion Week

Emily Ratajkowski at Paris Fashion Week. Rex Shutterstock

Dior kicked off Paris Fashion Week today, and plenty of A-list celebs joined in the front row to celebrate the start of the Parisian shows and see what Dior has to offer for spring 2018.

Emily Ratajkowski opted for an elegant Dior look with an ivory dress. Its high slit and soft cutouts at the shoulders allowed a subtle touch, which contrasted nicely with the prominent texture detailing on her ankle strap pumps.

Emily Ratajkowski at Dior spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock

Wearing a look straight off the runway, Alexa Chung looked amazing as always. Her flowing maxi-skirt featured a watercolor-inspired print in earth tones, pairing nicely with a similarly styled print of animal figures on her sweater. Chung finished off the look with black lace-up ankle boots.

Alexa Chung at Dior spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock

Also going for a Dior look, Karlie Kloss showed her skin through a translucent maxi-skirt over white boy shirts and a jacket over a white bra top. With a classic black cap and black pointed-toe boots, Kloss looked like she should have been on the runway.

Karlie Kloss at Dior spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock

