Emily Ratajkowski Stuns in Cropped T-Shirt & Shiny Red Hot Leggings at Knicks Game

Emily Ratajkowski loves to show off her abs, and the model did just that at Thursday’s New York Knicks game.

Ratajkowski, clad in a gray crop top, shiny leggings and white booties, headed to the Barclays Center to watch the Knicks take on the Brooklyn Nets.

The model opted for an athletic-inspired look with her T-shirt, a dark gray tank with an Adidas logo emblazoned on the front. Ratajkowski paired her crop top with shiny, cherry red LPA leggings and white booties.

Ratajkowski’s booties featured a pointy toe and a snow white upper. The 26-year-old’s heeled booties, complete with buckles going up the ankles, added some edge to her look.

White shoes were one of the biggest fashion items of the summer, and Ratajkowski was quick to adopt the trend. The model sported Balenciaga’s booties with an exaggerated pointed toe several times throughout the summer, and she also tried out white mules, combining two major shoe trends.

While Ratajkowski made a splash in her edgy ensemble at the Knicks game, she’s not the only model to make headlines for edgy courtside style this week. Bella Hadid stepped out to watch the Knicks take on the Los Angeles Lakers at Madison Square Garden earlier this week. Like Ratajkowski, Hadid opted for a crop top, which she styled with jeans and Nike Air Jordans.

