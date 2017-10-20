Emily Ratajkowski Puts Sultry Spin on Riding Boots With Crocheted Thigh-High Slit Dress

Slouch boots and architectural heels may be all the rage for fall 2017, but Emily Ratajkowski made a strong case for classic riding boots at the Frye “Hometown Pride” celebration in New York on Thursday.
Ratajkowski sported a crocheted white floor-length dress with a thigh-high slit and seductive cut-out detail, which she paired with glamorous dangling earrings and wavy hair. The model dressed down her look with knee-high brown leather Frye boots, adding a Western flair to her elegant ensemble.
The Frye boots, made in the United States, feature a 2-inch heel and antique hardware, with harness detailing for a little extra flair.
Although Ratajkowski has been favoring the popular Balenciaga Knife boot lately — which comes with an exaggerated pointy toe — the actress shows here that classic brown leather boots can add a chic element to a look, too.
