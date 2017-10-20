Emily Ratajkowski Puts Sultry Spin on Riding Boots With Crocheted Thigh-High Slit Dress

Emily Ratajkowski poses at Frye "Hometown Pride" celebration on Oct. 19 in New York. Rex Shutterstock

Slouch boots and architectural heels may be all the rage for fall 2017, but Emily Ratajkowski made a strong case for classic riding boots at the Frye “Hometown Pride” celebration in New York on Thursday.

Ratajkowski sported a crocheted white floor-length dress with a thigh-high slit and seductive cut-out detail, which she paired with glamorous dangling earrings and wavy hair. The model dressed down her look with knee-high brown leather Frye boots, adding a Western flair to her elegant ensemble.

Emily Ratajkowski wears a crocheted dress with brown leather Frye boots at a Frye event in New York on Oct. 19. Rex Shutterstock

The 26-year-old posed like a bombshell in a leather armchair, showing off her dress’s dangerously high slit — and the classic knee-high boots.

The Frye boots, made in the United States, feature a 2-inch heel and antique hardware, with harness detailing for a little extra flair.

Although Ratajkowski has been favoring the popular Balenciaga Knife boot lately — which comes with an exaggerated pointy toe — the actress shows here that classic brown leather boots can add a chic element to a look, too.

