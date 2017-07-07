Emily Ratajkowski’s Metallic Bar Dress Nods Elizabeth Hurley’s Iconic Versace Safety Pin Gown

View Slideshow Emily Ratajkowski wears a black Mugler dress with Stuart Weitzman sandals; at right, Elizabeth Hurley wears Versace's safety pin dress with pumps. REX Shutterstock

Sometimes it’s the little details that make a big difference in a look, and Emily Ratajkowski knows how to pull off minimalist treatments in a spectacular way.

Emily Ratajkowski wears a black Mugler dress with minimalist black Stuart Weitzman Nudist sandals at the Vogue Foundation dinner on July 5 in Paris. REX Shutterstock

The supermodel-actress arrived in bombshell style wearing a racy Mugler dress that incorporated thin metallic bars along the bodice and slits—revealing plenty of skin of chic hardware accents.

Mugler sexy gown featured thin spaghetti straps and a sweetheart neckline with a keyhole that was embellished with the hardware. Similar treatments were incorporated around thigh-high slits down to the skirt’s hem.

The va-va-voom silhouette recalled that of Elizabeth Hurley wearing an iconic black Versace safety pin dress in 1994 for a red carpet event. Hurley’s black dress had similar cuts that were adorned with gold safety pins and other embellishments. Joined by her date, Hugh Grant, Hurley completed the bold look with a black pump.

Detail of Emily Ratajkowski’s Stuart Weitzman sandals. REX Shutterstock

Ratajkowski’s choice in Stuart Weitzman’s Nudist sandals featured thin straps around the toe and ankle — an apt choice that repeated the shapes of the bars and created visual length by drawing attention upward.

The Nudist sandals come in a variety of uppers on a 4.5-inch heel; they’re available for $415 on Zappos.com.

