Emily Ratajkowski Wore Nothing But Lingerie and Boots for a New DKNY Ad

Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski in Paris on March 3.
In January, model and actress Emily Ratajkowski was spotted in New York walking a dog — and wearing nothing but lingerie and black moto boots.

Now we’re finding out what she was up to. In a new DKNY ad released today, Ratajkowski wakes up to walk her dog, but decides to only wear her DKNY lace lingerie, plus a pair of boots, shocking all of her neighbors and passersby.

The ad, called #GoodMorningDKNY, promotes the brand’s intimates, sleepwear and hosiery.

Shooting today in NYC mid-January in 40 degree weather in MY UNDERWEAR. Working hard lol ❄️💪🏽😜

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

Ratajkowski has been busy in the fashion world lately. She recently was on the cover of In Style magazine and attended several fashion shows in New York and Paris.

