Emily Ratajkowski Wore Nothing But Lingerie and Boots for a New DKNY Ad

Emily Ratajkowski in Paris on March 3. REX Shutterstock

In January, model and actress Emily Ratajkowski was spotted in New York walking a dog — and wearing nothing but lingerie and black moto boots.

Now we’re finding out what she was up to. In a new DKNY ad released today, Ratajkowski wakes up to walk her dog, but decides to only wear her DKNY lace lingerie, plus a pair of boots, shocking all of her neighbors and passersby.

The ad, called #GoodMorningDKNY, promotes the brand’s intimates, sleepwear and hosiery.

Introducing the new #GoodMorningDKNY intimates, hosiery and sleepwear Campaign, featuring @EmRata. #DKNY Photo/Video by @SebastianFaena. Cameo by @kortajarenajon A post shared by DKNY (@dkny) on Mar 13, 2017 at 7:01am PDT

Shooting today in NYC mid-January in 40 degree weather in MY UNDERWEAR. Working hard lol ❄️💪🏽😜 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jan 20, 2017 at 12:52pm PST

Ratajkowski has been busy in the fashion world lately. She recently was on the cover of In Style magazine and attended several fashion shows in New York and Paris.

