Emily Ratajkowski Wore Nothing But Lingerie and Boots for a New DKNY Ad

In January, model and actress Emily Ratajkowski was spotted in New York walking a dog — and wearing nothing but lingerie and black moto boots.
Now we’re finding out what she was up to. In a new DKNY ad released today, Ratajkowski wakes up to walk her dog, but decides to only wear her DKNY lace lingerie, plus a pair of boots, shocking all of her neighbors and passersby.
The ad, called #GoodMorningDKNY, promotes the brand’s intimates, sleepwear and hosiery.
Ratajkowski has been busy in the fashion world lately. She recently was on the cover of In Style magazine and attended several fashion shows in New York and Paris.
