Emily Ratajkowski Does Date Night in On-Trend White Boots

Emily Ratajkowski is the latest celebrity to hop on the white boot trend, and she made it her own.

The actress and model was spotted on Thursday night wearing an asymmetrical crop top and black pants with Balenciaga’s leather ankle boots.

Ratajkowski, like Kendall Jenner and Gigi and Bella Hadid, is proving with this look that white boots are a good staple all year long. This Balenciaga spring ’17 style has been a major hit this season among the fashion set and celebrities alike. Jenner, Rihanna, Kylie Jenner, Salma Hayek and Lily Aldridge have all been seen in the last several months wearing the fitted boots in both the ankle and thigh-high versions.

