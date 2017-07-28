Elizabeth Olsen and Aubrey Plaza Matched Their Dresses and Shoes for ‘Ingrid Goes West’ Premiere

Aubrey Plaza (L) and Elizabeth Olsen matched for the premiere of "Ingrid Goes West" in Los Angeles. REX Shutterstock

Normally, matching on the red carpet is taboo, but Elizabeth Olsen and Aubrey Plaza embraced it at the L.A. premiere of “Ingrid Goes West” on Thursday.

The stars both wore Marc Jacobs embellished minidresses — Olsen’s had silver embellishment and Plaza’s had gold — with matching satin Sophia Webster Coco Crystal pumps. So why exactly did these two decide to match? In the film, Plaza’s character moves to L.A. to try to befriend her favorite Instagram obsession, played by Olsen. The two actresses decided to take their roles to the red carpet and were clearly loving the joke.

Aubrey Plaza (L) wearing a Marc Jacobs dress with gold embellishments and Elizabeth Olsen wearing a Marc Jacobs dress with silver embellishments. REX Shutterstock

Both Plaza and Olsen wore Sophia Webster’s Coco Crystal pumps. REX Shutterstock

The pumps are one of Sophia Webster’s classic designs and retail for $485.

Sophia Webster pumps, $485; lanecrawford.com

