Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Are Opening a Pop-Up Shop at NBA All-Star Weekend

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade at the 2016 ESPY Awards. REX Shutterstock.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are bringing their cool personal style to NBA All-Star Weekend in New Orleans.

The NBA basketball star and the actress are launching “D&G: A His and Hers Pop-Up Fancy Experience” in collaboration with online retailer Fancy.com at the International House Hotel. According to People, the shop will include items from their own personal lines and some their favorite things.

“I am so excited to be the first actress to partner with Fancy on this pop-up shop during NBA All Star-Weekend and that I get to participate in this alongside my husband,” Union told People.

Wade’s signature shoe with Chinese athletic brand Li Ning, the Way of Wade 5 All Star, will release exclusively in the shop, which will also include products from brands such as Stance, Edie Parker and Invicta watches.

🔥🔥🔥#wow5 A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:37pm PST

NBA All-Star Weekend runs from Feb. 17-19. The All-Star game will be played at New Orleans’ Smoothie King Center on Feb. 18 at 8 p.m.

Want More?

Adidas Makes NBA All-Star Sneakers for James Harden, Damian Lillard and Derrick Rose

Exclusive: Kyrie Irving Talks Off-Court Sneaker Style and Nike NBA All-Star Kicks