Drew Barrymore On How She Balances Comfort and Style

Drew Barrymore for Crocs. Courtesy of Crocs

Drew Barrymore is moving at full throttle these days. In addition to her work on the Netflix series “The Santa Clarita Diet,” she’s also taken on the role of brand ambassador for Crocs’ new “Come As Your Are” campaign, kicking off this week.

She’s also busy with her cosmetics line, Flower Beauty, which recently rolled out in Mexico and launched an e-commerce site.

Drew Barrymore on the set of her Crocs photo shoot. Courtesy of brand.

Always on the go, Barrymore has made comfort is a priority while stylishly navigating her busy days. “I can’t wear anything I don’t feel good in,” she said. She shops at chains such as the Gap for jeans and scouts vintage clothing stores. She also singled out designers such as Anna Sui. “I was drooling over her fall ’17 runway show,” said Barrymore.

When it comes to her favorite shoe looks, flip-flops found in Hawaiian supermarkets as well as dressier looks by Fiorentini + Baker and Stuart Weitzman top the list. “His shoes are really comfortable, wearable and beautiful,“ she said of Weitzman.

Although Barrymore steps into heels every now and then, she said, “I could never walk around New York in heels. I wouldn’t last three blocks.” Added the mother of two: “I could not stuff my foot into a Christian Louboutin at this point in my life. I see that red leather sole and I am out of that league.”

Drew Barrymore joins the Crocs team for its new spring campaign. Courtesy of brand.

Barrymore did, however, step into a pair of Jimmy Choo boots for her Netflix series. “I wore them in the last episodes,” she said. “[They changed] my stature and gave me a longer leg. Those boots rocked my world and changed my life.”

Although Barrymore doesn’t chase trends, she said, “It’s fun to dress up and remind yourself you’re a woman. Sometimes getting ready is as much fun as going out.”

Here, Barrymore offers some more lively banter:

Favorite unhealthy snack: Carl’s Jr. fried zucchini

Set of wheels: “I drive a minivan.”

Text or talk: “Life is so busy, I mostly text.”

Best part of motherhood: “My kids make me a better person. They’re who I want to be with.”

Favorite cosmetic: “My Flower Beauty Incognito Foundation Stick. It’s a game-changer.”

