Draymond Green Makes a Case for a Summer Shorts Tuxedo and Loafers at NBA Awards

Draymond Green won Defensive Player of the Year at the first NBA Awards on Monday night.
For the occasion, he wore a look that might have made some people do a double-take, but he made it work. The Golden State Warriors star paired an aqua blue Saint Laurent tuxedo blazer with black dress shorts and a pair of Del Toro’s velvet skull slippers.
This look is definitely not for the faint of heart, but it’s a fresh spin on otherwise boring red carpet tuxedos. Green’s style rivaled that well-known fashion lover Russell Westbrook, who was named NBA MVP. Westbrook kept his look more simple in navy blue pants, a white shirt, blue tie and dark brown slippers.
While Green’s was likely a custom creation by Saint Laurent, his shoes are available for $350. They’re available in women’s sizing, too.
Del Toro slipper, $350; saksfifthavenue.com
