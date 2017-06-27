Draymond Green Makes a Case for a Summer Shorts Tuxedo and Loafers at NBA Awards

Draymond Green wearing Saint Laurent at the NBA Awards. REX Shutterstock

Draymond Green won Defensive Player of the Year at the first NBA Awards on Monday night.

For the occasion, he wore a look that might have made some people do a double-take, but he made it work. The Golden State Warriors star paired an aqua blue Saint Laurent tuxedo blazer with black dress shorts and a pair of Del Toro’s velvet skull slippers.

Draymond Green at the NBA Awards wearing Saint Laurent and Del Toro loafers. REX Shutterstock

A closer look at Green’s Del Toro loafers. REX Shutterstock

This look is definitely not for the faint of heart, but it’s a fresh spin on otherwise boring red carpet tuxedos. Green’s style rivaled that well-known fashion lover Russell Westbrook, who was named NBA MVP. Westbrook kept his look more simple in navy blue pants, a white shirt, blue tie and dark brown slippers.

While Green’s was likely a custom creation by Saint Laurent, his shoes are available for $350. They’re available in women’s sizing, too.

Del Toro slipper, $350; saksfifthavenue.com

