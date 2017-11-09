How Drake Is Becoming a High-Fashion Guy

Drake wears a Prada leather jacket while attending a premiere for "The Carter Effect" on day 3 of the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9, in Toronto. Arthur Mola/Invision/AP

Until recently, Drake’s wardrobe consisted of many plush sweatsuits, puffer jackets and cozy sweaters — not to mention a collection of never-to-be-released Air Jordans.

But all signs point to the rapper undergoing a sleek style transformation over the past six months, and with Prada outfitting him for his current tour in Australia and New Zealand, his metamorphosis may almost be complete.

The Italian fashion house recently announced that they designed an exclusive, custom wardrobe for the rapper using its iconic nylon material and pulling inspiration from the spring 2018 menswear collection.

While the pieces (which include flight suits, windbreakers and track pants done a black-and-red palette) are still reminiscent of the star’s penchant for athletic wear, the silhouettes are streamlined and clean, a departure from Drake’s oversized bomber jackets and sweatpants.

Drake performs in custom Prada at Spark Arena on Nov. 3, 2017 in Auckland, New Zealand. Dave Simpons/WireImage

Drake’s tour wardrobe is not the only indicator that he’s paying more attention to fashion.

Last month at his Andy Warhol-themed 31st birthday party in Los Angeles, the rapper sported a hunter green suede western jacket by Tom Ford, which he paired with the designer’s black classic cashmere turtleneck and a pair of tailored charcoal trousers and accented with a massive watch. He also wore another statement jacket, a burgundy leather Prada bomber, with tailored trousers and polished black Chelsea boots to the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

Drake wore a Tom<br /> Ford tuxedo while hosting the NBA Awards at Basketball City on June 26 in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

The fashion-forward shift seems to have started earlier this year, when Drake wore a Tom Ford white dinner jacket and black trousers with black patent leather lace-ups to host the NBA Awards in June. And with the recent revelation that the rapper collects Hermès Birkin bags, it’s clear that the star knows his luxury brands.

“It was one of those things that I, you know, just started collecting as well for, I guess, the woman that I end up with one day,” the rapper told The Hollywood Reporter. “So, I have a fairly vast collection of Hermes to offer somebody at some point in life.” Started from the bottom, now it’s Tom Ford tuxedos, Prada jackets and Hermès Birkin bags.