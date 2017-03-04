President Trump’s Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross Wore $645 Luxury Slippers

President Donald Trump and Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. REX Shutterstock.

There’s a high-end label lover among President Donald Trump’s inner-circle. And it’s not his daughter Ivanka or first lady Melania.

Indeed, when Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross attended the State of the Union address on Tuesday in Washington, D.C., he stepped out in $645 bespoke velvet slippers by Stubbs & Wootton — and they were embroidered with the Commerce Department’s logo.

Commerce Sec. Wilbur Ross wore $600 slippers by Palm Beach @Stubbs_Wootton, with a custom Commerce Dept logo, to Trump’s speech tonight. pic.twitter.com/Be0apnEUkx — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) March 1, 2017

Of course, with a net worth estimated by Forbes to be around $2.5 billion, the 79-year-old investor can certainly afford the slick slippers.

The label’s shoes retail for around $495 to $600 for men’s styles, but customized versions, such as Wilbur’s, cost much more. Some ready-to-wear styles feature striking designs on the toe area, such as whisky glasses and cigars, champagne flutes, and novelty slogans.

President Donald Trump’s Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross wears red slippers alongside his wife, Hilary Geary in Christian Louboutin peep-toe pumps. REX Shutterstock.

“Our tongue-in-cheek designs derive their inspiration including everything from history to surfers,” the brand explained of its style philosophy in a statement. “Giving the slipper its due recognition as an all-purpose shoe, we are responsible for making evening slippers relevant once again.”

President Donald Trump’s Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross wears black slippers alongside his wife, Hilary Geary in embellished pointed-toe pumps. REX Shutterstock.

Ross has worn similar slippers by the brand at galas and other soirees throughout his career before joining Trump’s cabinet. He’s also fond of Hermès ties and matching pocket squares.

No doubt his wife from his third marriage, Hilary Geary, has some influence on the billionaire’s style.

The 67-year-old blonde loves luxury brands as well, including Christian Louboutin heels and embellished pumps, which she has worn while accompanying him at society events.