Country Singer Who Launched Dolly Parton’s Career Obsessed Over Rhinestone Boots and Nudie Suits

Dolly Parton with frequent collaborator Porter Wagoner in 1970. REX Shutterstock.

One would expect the person who catapulted Dolly Parton to fame would have spectacular taste. His name: Porter Wagoner. His favorite fashion statement: rhinestones.

The Country Music Hall of Fame singer, who died 10 years ago, hosted a long-running TV program where he introduced Dolly Parton in 1967, and the pair performed as a duo many times thereafter.

Country singer Porter Wagoner wears an embellished suit and rhinestone boots in 2007. REX Shutterstock.

Detail of country singer Porter Wagoner’s embellished boots. REX Shutterstock.

They were quite an eye-catching act: Parton and her va-va-voom figure and Wagoner, who sparkled from head to toe in embellished cowboy boots that he teamed with ornate suits by Nudie, the brand responsible for Elvis Presley’s most flamboyant costumes.

Speaking to Footwear News at the People’s Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Lonestar’s Dean Sams recalled how the late musician’s striking style influenced him.

Country singer Porter Wagoner wears an embellished suit and rhinestone boots in 2000. REX Shutterstock.

“I used to work at a theme park in Nashville called Opryland, and it’s no longer there [having closed in 1997]. I used to impersonate Porter Wagoner, and he was known for his rhinestone boots,” he said of his former gig before hitting it big with his music group.

“My last season there, right before I put the band Lonestar together, he actually presented me with a pair of rhinestone boots that I still have to this day.”

Musicians Dean Sams and Michael Britt of country group Lonestar at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards. REX Shutterstock.

