You Can Now Shop DJ Khaled & His Son Asahd’s Closet

DJ Khaled and son Asahd Khaled at the BET Awards in LA, 2017. REX/Shutterstock

DJ Khaled has teamed up with clothing reselling app Poshmark to offer items from his own wardrobe in an exclusive pop-up closet. With the first inventory drop having launched on July 11, everyone can now have a piece of DJ Khaled’s, and his son Asahd’s, style. Through Poshmark’s “Posh Closets for Charity” initiative, the social marketplace plans to partner with various celebrities in the coming months to raise money for charities. The music mogul is first on deck.

A look into DJ Khaled’s pop-up closet on Poshmark. Courtesy of Poshmark

Two of the most iconic looks from DJ Khaled and Asahd’s closet are the custom suits from the “Wild Thoughts” producer’s “Grateful” album cover. Decked out in matching sateen powder blue suits, DJ Khaled and his 8-month-old pose next to a baby cub in an ornate gold-adorned salon. Both looks are completed with Nike sneakers.

DJ Khaled and son Asahd match in custom blue suits for the producer’s “Grateful” album. Photo by Ivan Berrios

The album, which was released on June 23, recently hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart. On Poshmark, the father and son’s suits are listed for $2,250 and $1,350, respectively.

The custom blue sateen suits that DJ Khaled and Asahd Khaled wore on the “Grateful” album cover. Images courtesy of Poshmark

Also for sale in the Khaleds’ virtual closet are clothing from brands such as Nike, Lacoste, Champion, Adidas and Sean John, as well as the producer’s We the Best line. DJ Khaled is slated to launch three additional exclusive inventory drops through August. A portion of all proceeds will be donated to the artist’s “Win More Music” campaign with Get Schooled, a nonprofit organization focused on advancing students from high school to college.

DJ Khaled’s velour track suit featuring We the Best branding. Courtesy of Poshmark

“Innovative social platforms have played a huge role in my ability to connect with fans. There’s something special about being able to develop relationships and spread love across the world instantly,” said DJ Khaled.

“That’s why it’s so natural for me to partner with Poshmark, the leading community-driven marketplace for fashion. It gives my fans direct access to my style, while also raising money for Get Schooled, a charity very close to my heart.”

DJ Khaled in a custom sateen suit and Nikes. Photo by Ivan Berrios

Manish Chandra, founder & CEO of Poshmark, stated: “Poshmark has a built a powerful, authentic community that sells, shops and styles together.”

She continued, “DJ Khaled’s authentic and inspirational connection with his fans is a perfect fit for Poshmark, and we’re delighted to partner with a genuine, loving leader in music and social media.”

DJ Khaled’s next Poshmark Pop-Up drop is set to release on July 25.

Want more?

Rihanna Showcases ‘Wild’ Style in New DJ Khaled Music Video

These DJ Khaled Air Jordans are Dominating the Internet

DJ Khaled Slams EDC Music Festival in Scathing Instagram Rants