See All the A-Listers at DJ Khaled’s Epic Star-Studded Birthday Bash

DJ Khaled knows how to celebrate in style.

At a huge bash in Beverly Hills, Calif., hosted by Diddy, the ubiquitous entertainer toasted 42 years with friends including Usher, Fergie, Pharrell Williams and more.

The proud father wore pale pink, black and white Jordan 1s with a matching leather jacket for the special occasion, while son Asahd was dressed in a gray outfit with black sneakers.

Fergie made an appearance at the party wearing a black one-shoulder dress and black strappy sandals.

Meanwhile, Pharrell Williams showed up in an orange sweatshirt paired with blue shorts and nude lace-up shoes.

Both Jermaine Dupri and Usher hit the bash in Vans sneakers, with Dupri keeping it classic with red lace-ups while the “Confessions” singer sported Ian Connor’s Vans Old Skool collaboration in black.

Singer Meghan Trainor also stepped out for the occasion, wearing sparkly black platform shoes while posing with Fergie, Khaled and Diddy, who dressed entirely in shades of brown, including two-tone dress shoes.

Prior to the party, Khaled showed off what he would be wearing for the evening, bling included.