Rihanna Looked Festival Chic in Fur and Boots in Dior’s Star-Studded Front Row

If superlatives were handed out in the world of fashion, Rihanna would win Most Popular.
The 29-year-old pop star was feted by a boldface roster of celebs on Thursday at Dior’s resort 2018 presentation, where festival chic was the theme of the collection and the surroundings at the Upper Las Virgenes Canyon Open Space Preserve in Los Angeles.
Riri arrived for the label’s parade of prairie-inspired ensembles in a tan fur coat — slung low, around the shoulders — teamed with distressed jeans, black boots and a black hat.
Kelly Rowland was among the guests who posed for photos alongside the Fenty designer. The Destiny’s Child alum played to a hard-and-soft silhouette with a black biker jacket, airy white embroidered dress and black pumps.
Kate Bosworth couldn’t hold back a hearty laugh when she greeted Rihanna. The actress looked elegant in an LBD and pointed-toe black-and-white pumps.
Other guests included Nick Jonas, Miranda Kerr, Jaime King, Demi Moore, Freida Pinto, Teva collaborator Jhené Aiko and her boyfriend, Big Sean. Solange Knowles entertained the crowd with a performance.
