Rihanna Looked Festival Chic in Fur and Boots in Dior’s Star-Studded Front Row

View Slideshow Rihanna arrives at Dior's cruise 2018 presentation in Los Angeles. REX Shutterstock.

If superlatives were handed out in the world of fashion, Rihanna would win Most Popular.

The 29-year-old pop star was feted by a boldface roster of celebs on Thursday at Dior’s resort 2018 presentation, where festival chic was the theme of the collection and the surroundings at the Upper Las Virgenes Canyon Open Space Preserve in Los Angeles.

Rihanna arrives for the Dior resort 2018 collection presentation in Los Angeles wearing a fur coat, jeans and black boats. REX Shutterstock.

Riri arrived for the label’s parade of prairie-inspired ensembles in a tan fur coat — slung low, around the shoulders — teamed with distressed jeans, black boots and a black hat.

Kelly Rowland was among the guests who posed for photos alongside the Fenty designer. The Destiny’s Child alum played to a hard-and-soft silhouette with a black biker jacket, airy white embroidered dress and black pumps.

Rihanna and Kelly Rowland pose for photos at the Dior resort 2018 collection presentation in Los Angeles. REX Shutterstock.

From left: Demi Moore , Freida Pinto and Camilla Belle sit in the front row for Dior’s resort 2018 collection presentation in Los Angeles. REX Shutterstock.

Kate Bosworth couldn’t hold back a hearty laugh when she greeted Rihanna. The actress looked elegant in an LBD and pointed-toe black-and-white pumps.

Rihanna and Kate Bosworth chat at Dior’s resort 2018 presentation. REX Shutterstock.

Nick Jonas (right) with his stylist Avo Yermagyan. REX Shutterstock.

Other guests included Nick Jonas, Miranda Kerr, Jaime King, Demi Moore, Freida Pinto, Teva collaborator Jhené Aiko and her boyfriend, Big Sean. Solange Knowles entertained the crowd with a performance.

Celebrities in the front row at Dior’s resort 2018 presentation in Los Angeles. REX Shutterstock.

