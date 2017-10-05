Diane Kruger Went Pantless & Flattered Her Legs With Metallic Details

Diane Kruger wears Versace at Variety's Elite party in New York City. Rex Shutterstock

Diane Kruger was spot on with her glam look last night in New York City. The star attended Variety‘s Elite event in the Big Apple wearing an unexpectedly bold look, and we’re obsessed.

She donned a sparkly black Versace vest dress with metallic embellishments on the front that dangle all the way down past the bottom of the dress, where she was able to draw attention to her best accessory of all — legs. To give the look even more shine, Kruger opted for a matching metallic handbag and Christian Louboutin So Kate high heels that gave her outfit the extra pop it needed. The shoes feature a pointed-toe profile on a 4.7-inch stiletto heel. They’re available in a variety of styles for around $695 on saksfifthavenue.com.

The actress is actually a fan of the trendy shoe styles, as she’s frequented metallic pumps at past movie premieres. She’s currently filming her new The Women of Marwen, and once that’s done, we can hardly wait to see what she brings to the red carpet then.

Get a closer look at her glistening attire below.

Diane Kruger at an event in New York City. Rex Shutterstock

