Jaime King, Johnny Knoxville & More Launch AKID X ‘Despicable Me 3’ Shoe Collection

Jaime King. Courtesy of AKID/BFA

AKID celebrated the launch of its latest collection with some menacing guests — the yellow Minions of “Despicable Me 3.”

Jaime King, Johnny Knoxville, and other famous fans of the children’s footwear label joined the summer barbecue bash in Los Angeles on Wednesday, bringing along their stylish kids, too.

Ashleigh Dempster (L) and Jaime King celebrate the AKID x “Despicable Me 3” collection launch in L.A. Courtesy of AKID/BFA

The capsule collection features seven styles inspired by the new movie, with prices ranging from $60 to $140 online.

“Each shoe design has a story, and I have an emotional connection to every shoe we put out,” brand founder Ashleigh Dempster told Footwear News. “We spent a lot of time trying to have the balance of the AKID voice in the collection while sticking true to what the ‘Despicable 3’ movie is about.”

AKID x “Despicable Me 3” collection. Courtesy of AKID/BFA

Dempster shared that she’s currently working on a fall ’17 collection that’ll be in stores in the next six weeks.

“The kids market has shifted a lot in the past few years – parents are spending much more time and attention on what kids are wearing,” Dempster added. “There’s this whole trend of the mini-me. So for back to school our customers are looking for something different but practical and comfortable for their kids.”

Jaime King. Courtesy of AKID/BFA

Meanwhile, King shared that her son is a big fan of the line and film, but she recalled feeling like an old soul with her fashion sense when she was a youngster. “I remember really wanting jelly shoes when they were the jam and I begged my mother,” King said. “I very much liked things way ahead of my peer group, so most of my fashion choices came from fashion in film. I grew up in a blue-collar family and my mom was a seamstress, so we made our clothes. I would go to the Goodwill, cut things up and put them together. I think that by not having the means of other people it actually put my thinking forward.”

Johnny Knoxville. Courtesy of AKID/BFA