Pharrell, Kristen Wiig, Becky G & More Celeb Style at ‘Despicable Me 3’ Premiere

View Slideshow L-R: Becky G, Kristen Wiig and Pharrell Williams at the "Despicable Me 3" movie premiere on June 24. REX Shutterstock

Pharrell Williams — who along with Heitor Pereira, composed the soundtrack for “Despicable Me 3” — hit the yellow carpet on Saturday in Los Angeles with wife Helen Lasichanh at the movie premiere looking cool from head to toe.

Lasichanhat donned black and white trousers and chunky black boots with black laces on the right foot and yellow on the other, while the 44-year-old singer-songwriter sported a yellow Adidas hoodie with distressed jeans and his collaborative sneakers with the brand.

Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh walk the yellow carpet at the “Despicable Me 3” premiere in L.A. REX Shutterstock

Stars of the movie, Kristen Wiig and Steve Carell, made a stylish pair, posing together.

Wiig wore a colorful graphic-print dress and sandals, while the “Crazy, Stupid, Love” actor looked spiffy in a blue shirt and coat with blue shoes.

Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig on the red carpet. REX Shutterstock

Also on the carpet for the premiere was Miranda Cosgrove, who is a part of the animated film’s cast and voices the character of Margo in the film.

The 24-year-old “iCarly” Nickelodeon actress donned a white frock with yellow pointy-toed Christian Louboutin heels for the occasion.

Miranda Cosgrove at the “Despicable Me 3” premiere in L.A. REX Shutterstock

“Shower” singer Becky G also turned up for the premiere wearing a simple see-through white top with overalls and white sneakers with matching fur embellishments.

Becky G on the yellow carpet on June 24. REX Shutterstock

