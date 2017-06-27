Demi Moore Does the Summer Suit Trend With Unexpected Shoes

Demi Moore at the "Blind" film premiere in New York. REX/Shutterstock

Suiting has swiftly taken over as a key trend for women’s wear. Celebrities such as Zendaya, Rita Ora and Kendall Jenner have all embraced the polished two-piece, with their shoe of choice collectively being the white sneaker. Demi Moore, on the other hand, yesterday kept her pairing classic by choosing heels, but what was unexpected in her attire was the shoe color itself.

Demi Moore does pink florals with blue pumps at the “Blind” film premiere in New York on June 26. REX/Shutterstock

At the “Blind” film premiere in NYC, the actress arrived wearing a smart floral Gucci suit from the label’s Fall ’17 RTW collection. Moore went with Christian Louboutin for her footwear, which isn’t too surprising given celebrities’ affinity for his shoes on the red carpet, but she chose a royal blue style that completely contrasted with her suit.

Demi Moore chose a contrasting blue shoe to match her floral suit. REX/Shutterstock

It completely suits the look if this is what the actress intended, as the dark blue shade played off of the hot-pink flowers along her blazer and pants. Another element of surprise came from the back of the shoe — the Louboutins featured a color-blocked purple counter and a glittering heel that provided a glimmer of sparkle as the star walked.

Demi Moore’s Christian Louboutin shoes featured glitter heels. REX/Shutterstock

Moore was joined on the red carpet by the film’s director, Michael Mailer, and fellow cast members Dylan McDermott, Eden Epstein, Alec Baldwin and Baldwin’s wife, Hilaria Baldwin. Alec Baldwin himself made headlines today after announcing in an interview with CNN that he would continue making recurring appearances as Donald Trump on the 43rd season of “Saturday Night Live” this coming fall.

(L-R): Michael Mailer, Dylan McDermott, Demi Moore, Hilaria Baldwin, Alec Baldwin and Eden Epstein. REX/Shutterstock

