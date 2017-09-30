Demi Lovato Rocks Off-White Dress With High Slit & Towering Gold Sandals

Demi Lovato steps out in New York on Sept. 29. Rex Shutterstock

Demi Lovato is known for promoting body confidence — and her latest look shows that she’s taken her own message to heart.

The singer stepped out in New York, where she is currently promoting her new album, “Tell Me You Love Me,” in an Off-White dress with a dangerously high slit, which she paired with an off-the-shoulder jean jacket and gold Casadei stilettos.

Lovato’s skyscraper heels added length to her 5-foot-3 frame — and she got another boost from the slit in her dress, which created the illusion of longer legs.

On this press tour, the 25-year-old has been favoring sky-high sandals, like the ones she chose today. Lovato paired shiny gold sandals with a sheer dress yesterday on the Jonathan Ross Show, and she opted for similarly high Stuart Weitzman heels on Sept. 28.

The “Camp Rock” star’s stylish looks come courtesy of her work with stylist Law Roach, whose clients include Ariana Grande, Celine Dion and Zendaya.

