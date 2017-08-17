Demi Lovato’s Extremely Low Plunging Neckline & Golden Spike Heels Will Shock You

Demi Lovato exits 'Elvis Duran and the Morning Show.' REX Shutterstock

The body positive Demi Lovato is never afraid to show off a little skin. When it came down to her latest appearance today in New York City, the star more than delivered with a sexy plunging ensemble that made her look more confident than ever.

She was spotted leaving the Elvis Duran and the Morning Show’s studio, where she revealed details of her upcoming album. Lovato donned a dark turquoise silk pajama suit featuring a low neckline that basically went halfway down her torso.

To balance out the cleavage-baring, plunging silhouette, the singer paired her top with matching loose pants, but she gave her outfit extra sparkle by opting for standout Paul Andrew sandals.

The eye-catching heels glistened with golden buckles and a shiny black leather sole on a 4-inch stiletto heel. Though the stilettos had significant height, she still managed to walk gracefully through the city’s streets.

It’s certainly one of her most subtly daring looks, which only makes us that much more excited to see what she’ll wear next.

As she continues to work on her album, we can only hope that means a tour, an incredible wardrobe for the road, and some new merch to go along with it.

