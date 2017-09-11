Demi Lovato Sizzles In Red Plunging Peek-a-Boo Cleavage Dress With Matching Heels

Demi Lovato has been a fan of the flattering plunging neckline all summer. The star recently wore it when she sang the National Anthem at the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight and also rocked a memorable plunging pantsuit ensemble during a press appearance in New York last month.
Now she’s back with yet another eye-catching look that took the plunge to the next level at this year’s Brent Shapiro Foundation for Alcohol and Drug Prevention Summer Spectacular, held in Los Angeles. Lovato debuted a bold Bibhu Mohapatra red dress with a low peek-a-boo cutout, which made for memorable formal wear one. She continued the show-stopping outfit with matching $800 Gianvito Rossi open-toed sandals. The Italian pumps were made with an elegant velvet material that completely covered the shoe and featured a 4-inch heel.
The Grammy-nominated singer made a strong case for red, and we hope she keeps the color going in her wardrobe.
Gianvito Rossi Portofino ankle-strap sandals, $815; barneys.com
