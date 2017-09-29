Demi Lovato Rocks Metallic Shoe Trend With Plaid See-Through Dress

Demi Lovato at 'The Jonathan Ross Show.' Rex Shutterstock

On Thursday night, Demi Lovato made an appearance abroad on The Jonathan Ross Show in London, U.K. wearing the trendiest outfit. This time around, the former Disney Channel actress opted out of her go-to plunging neckline and switched things up with something a little different.

Lovato rocked a high-neck plaid, Balmain dress with entirely see-through panels along the side. As if the look wasn’t eye-catching enough, the singer elevated it with sparkly accessories. She put on shiny, large hoop earrings and continued with a dazzling pair of open-toed, metallic heels. The star has already made it clear that she’s a huge fan of the metallic shoe trend as shoe wore super strappy ones when she sang at the legendary Mayweather vs. McGregor fight over the summer.

If you haven’t jumped on board the style, perhaps this is your time to start. Lucky for you, we rounded up some incredible metallic shoe finds that you’ll instantly want to add to cart.

Demi Lovato at ‘The Jonathan Ross Show.’ Rex Shutterstock

