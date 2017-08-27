Demi Lovato Wore Metallic Heels to Sing the National Anthem At Mayweather vs. McGregor

Demi Lovato stepped out to sing the national anthem on Saturday night at the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight in Las Vegas.
For the occasion, the pop singer and face of Fabletics donned a plunging Christian Siriano spring ’17 cape-dress and silver metallic sandals. The three-strap high-heel style meshed well with her elegant yet sultry dress.
Speaking to “Entertainment Tonight” about her birthday plans, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer — who turned 25 last week —shared: “I am going to the Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather fight.” (Lovato’s birthday was on Aug. 20).
“That’s all I’ve been looking forward to doing… ever since the fight was announced, I was like, I’m going to that fight. It’s gonna be amazing and I can’t wait to see who wins,” she added.
Ultimately, Mayweather emerged victorious in the much-buzzed-about event.
