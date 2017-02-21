Demi Lovato Had a Shoe Malfunction on the Grammys Red Carpet and No One Noticed

Demi Lovato definitely knows how to keep her composure on the red carpet.
The singer arrived at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 12 wearing a form-fitting, open back, knit Julien Macdonald gown and a pair of gold Giuseppe Zanotti sandals. While Lovato seemed to be posing as normal for photographers, with a closer look, it was revealed that something was very, very wrong.
In a meme posted on the @girlwithnojob Instagram account, one of Lovato’s heels seems to be stuck in the knitting of the dress. It looks as if she would fall if she even took one step. “I wonder what happens next,” the meme said.
Upon further inspection, it seems that it happened not only with her right shoe, but also with her left.
No one reported that Lovato ever fell on the red carpet, but we have a feeling her stylist or someone from her team must have given her a hand to avoid a total catastrophe. On her Instagram, Lovato even referenced what would have caused a more predictable wardrobe malfunction: the see-through nature of her gown.
Either way, we’d say it’s pretty impressive that Lovato managed to avoid total disaster.
