Demi Lovato’s Twinning With Her Girlfriend in Matching White Sneakers at Disneyland

Demi Lovato went back to her acting roots last weekend when she spent the day at Disney’s California Adventure with some friends. As expected, the stylish star stepped out in a trendy yet comfortable look that you’ll immediately want to copy with your bestie.

The powerhouse singer wore a crisp white tee, ripped black jeans and a black and burgundy plaid shirt tied around her waist. However, Lovato took her outfit to the next level by twinning with her girlfriend Lauren Abedini in a pair of classic white sneakers. When you’re riding roller coaster after roller coaster, wearing athletic shoes is the only way to go; the matching part with your pal is only an added bonus.

Given how popular white shoes have become, we wonder if these two BFFs already have similar white boots to work with for the upcoming fall season. Good thing we won’t have to wait much longer to find out, as the cold weather is right around the corner.

