Demi Lovato performed at Y100’s Jingle Ball in Sunrise, Fla., Sunday wearing a daring outfit: a denim jacket with matching chaps. The star sported a revealing bodysuit underneath the denim, accessorizing with oversize hoop earrings and pointed-toe white booties — a major trend this season.

Lovato has been sporting similar looks for other Jingle Ball appearances — she wore a denim crop top with matching jeans in New York and a see-through pair of pants in Chicago. But social media users had a lot to say about the singer’s chaps, which they thought was an odd choice for a red carpet appearance and a musical performance.

“I can’t believe Demi Lovato stole my old bull riding chaps,” Twitter user @billthebutcher2 joked.

I can't believe Demi Lovato stole my old bull riding chaps. https://t.co/ucDzek9Gdv — Bill Wetzel (@billthebutcher2) December 19, 2017

“Demi Lovato might be my #1 celeb crush at the moment, but girl needs to replace her stylist after this denim debacle….why not just wear normal stockings?” wrote another Twitter user.

Demi Lovato might be my #1 celeb crush at the moment, but girl needs to replace her stylist after this denim debacle….why not just wear normal stockings?? pic.twitter.com/jRv3PB4bgx — Pumpkin Ginger Spice (@HybridNeo85) December 18, 2017

Daring denim has been a big trend of 2017. Celebrities like Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin have taken to the streets in head-to-toe denim looks, and Kendall Jenner tried out a risky pair of jeans in April, sporting teensy cutoffs that featured seams running down the length of the leg. And thong jeans — paired with scuffed New Balance sneakers — hit the runway at Tokyo Fashion Week, for a look as revealing as Lovato’s.

But perhaps the most well-known denim-on-denim looks are the coordinated outfits Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake sported at the 2001 American Music Awards, to which one user compared Lovato’s look, writing: “Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake will always be the winners of the most ridiculous denim outfit. Demi Lovato: ‘Hold my beer!”‘