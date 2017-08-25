Delilah Belle Hamlin Joins the Ranks of Bella Hadid & More Models With First Botkier Campaign

View Slideshow Delilah Belle Hamlin celebrates her fall '17 campaign for Botkier in Los Angeles. Courtesy of Botkier

Delilah Belle Hamlin is in good company as the new face of Botkier.

The IMG model — whose father is actor Harry Hamlin and mother is actress Lisa Rinna — joins a boldface roster of beauties tapped by the brand early in their modeling careers. Bella Hadid, Lottie Moss, Nadine Leopold and Sistine Stallone all made a grand foray into the biz with the brand.

Delilah Belle Hamlin for Botkier’s fall ’17 campaign. Courtesy of Botkier

“When I first heard of the brand and saw it, it was through Bella [Hadid] — she shot for them,” Hamlin told Footwear News on Tuesday, fittingly at the trendy Los Angeles restaurant that shares her name, Delilah.

“I always knew what the brand was and that it’s super cute. I love how it can be trendy street style, but you can also dress up the shoes and bags — and that’s really important in fashion,” Hamlin said. “You want to be able to have a brand where you can wear a bag with heels out at night or during the day, and get a bag that’s affordable.”

Delilah Belle Hamlin celebrates her fall ’17 campaign for Botkier in Los Angeles. Courtesy of Botkier

Hamlin stars in Botkier’s fall ’17 campaign shot in L.A., her own stomping ground. But the 19-year-old is readying a move to the Big Apple for her career.

Her new role with Botkier is an apt match, as her on-the-go lifestyle resonates with the label’s philosophy. “I love their tote for traveling — I always bring a tote for traveling, and I love their zip-up knee-high boots,” Hamlin added.

Hamlin looked sleek at the soiree in a black halter-top with silk gold trousers, a leather jacket and Botkier’s Anna sandals. The peep-toe shoes incorporate a leather upper, a zip closure around the counter with tassel detail, and a 4-inch heel; they’re available for $117.95 on nordstrom.com.

The iconic accessories brand is familiar to many for its range of handbags, but Botkier entered the footwear category with a 100-piece collection that debuted for spring ’17.

