Dakota Fanning Talks Earliest Fashion Memories With Jimmy Choo

Jimmy Choo unveiled its spring ’17 style diary today starring Dakota Fanning. The collection, inspired by nature, was worn by Fanning in an exclusive shoot on location at The Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Gardens. The actress also discussed her own fashion moments in an interview with the luxury label.

“My first red carpet memory is the ‘I Am Sam’ premiere [in 2001],” she told the brand. “I wore a satin champagne-colored dress with capped sleeves. I had a purse that was black patent and shaped like a present, which I thought was very chic. I am sure I still have it somewhere.”

In the spring ’17 style diary, Fanning, 23, looks romantic and feminine wearing a pair of Jimmy Choo’s hand-stitched Lolita sandals. The shoes, detailed with an Iris flower, retail for $1,350.

Sandra Choi, creative director of Jimmy Choo, described Fanning’s overall style as bold and classic. “Dakota has such a nuanced and sophisticated understanding of fashion,” she said. “Unafraid to push boundaries and wear something unexpected. I love seeing someone explore fashion with such maturity and self-assuredness.”

Fanning’s strong sense of style could have started at age 2, which is when she started to wear heels.

“My earliest fashion memory is clomping around in my aunt’s heels while visiting her in Miami, and I apparently insisted on wearing them absolutely everywhere the entire trip,” she said.

Now, Fanning seems to lean more toward flats, which offer “a grounded agility” that can’t be accomplished in heels, “no matter how well you walk in them,” she explained.

Jimmy Choo’s spring ’17 collection is available now.

