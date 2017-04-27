The Craziest Shoes From the Met Gala’s Red Carpet

View Slideshow L-R: Solange, Zoe Kravitz and Taylor Swift at the 2016 Met Gala. REX Shutterstock.

With the 2017 Met Gala swiftly approaching on May 1 in New York City, we’re taking a look back at some of the red carpet’s standout shoe moments. It’s no secret celebs bring their style A-game every year — it is a fashion event, after all — and with this year’s Comme des Garçons theme, the pressure is on to take fashion risks.

Last year’s Met Gala saw a few crazy shoe moments. Zoe Kravitz wore Valentino, matching her frilled lace shoes to her headpiece. Taylor Swift, who wore head-to-toe Louis Vuitton, opted for gladiator stilettos. Solange Knowles took a risk in Loewe’s Lucite heels.

Zoe Kravitz in Valentino at the 2016 Met Gala. REX Shutterstock.

Solange Knowles in Loewe heels at the 2016 Met Gala. REX Shutterstock.

Flash back to 2015, and Lady Gaga didn’t disappoint with her signature sky-high platforms. That same year, Karolina Kurkova wore snake-motif sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti.

And who could forget Rita Ora’s 2014 look? The singer wore custom strappy pumps by Casadei, which matched her ballerina tulle dress. Here’s hoping for more statement looks this year.

Rita Ora’s Casadei shoes at the 2014 Met Gala. REX Shutterstock.

Taylor Swift in Louis Vuitton at the 2016 Met Gala. REX Shutterstock.

