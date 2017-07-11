Conor McGregor Wears Louis Vuitton Slides and No Shirt to Shop in Beverly Hills

Conor McGregor Splash

Conor McGregor certainly knows how to put on a show. The MMA fighter and soon-to-be boxer took some time off from training this week for a little shirtless shopping in Beverly Hills, Calif.

McGregor caused a bit of a frenzy in between shopping at Louis Vuitton and Versace boutiques as he posed for photos with fans on Monday on Rodeo Drive. Wearing white shorts and navy Louis Vuitton slides, his palm tree-covered tee hung over his shoulder, he showed off his tattooed chest.

Conor McGregor shopping shirtless in Beverly Hills, Calif. Splash

Earlier, he was seen wearing a shirt and silver metallic sneakers.

Conor McGregor goes shopping in Beverly Hills, Calif. Splash

With the big fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr. just six weeks away, McGregor couldn’t help but comment on Mayweather’s recent tax dilemma to a reporter during his shopping spree.

McGregor said, “He should have paid his taxes and stayed retired. And kept my name out of his mouth.”

Mayweather recently asked the IRS for a reprieve from unpaid taxes from 2015 until after his fight with McGregor in August, which he is projected to receive a nine-figure payday.

Want more?

Report: Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor Will Fight in August

Conor McGregor Eyes Boxing Titles but Isn’t Favored Against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

The Lowdown on the Louis Vuitton x Supreme Paris Pop-Up: Overnight Lines for Sneakerheads