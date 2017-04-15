Alessandra Sizzled in Fringe Booties, Jeremy Scott Looked ‘Normal’ & More Celeb Style at Coachella Day 1 Parties

View Slideshow L-R: L-R: Chiara Ferragni, Jeremey Scott and Charli XCX, and Hailee Steinfeld. REX Shutterstock.

Comfort is always on-trend, especially at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival — the annual concert and party weekend in the desert that attracts scores of celebrities, music lovers and fashion brands.

For those who made the annual pilgrimage to the star-studded extravaganza, which launched Friday in Indio, Calif., (and lasts two consecutive weekends, featuring headliner Lady Gaga) mostly flat footwear, including boots and sandals, or chunky block heels teamed with boho-chic ensembles were the styles du jour.

Chiara Ferragni wears white sneakers at the Chiara Ferragni x Revolve party on day one of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REX Shutterstock.

Among them, Chiara Ferragni — who was honored at the 30th annual Footwear News Achievement Awards as Style Influencer of the Year — celebrated her capsule collection with Revolve at a pool party.

The social media star was dressed head-to-toe in the Coachella-inspired collection, which dropped last week with a pop-up shop at the retailer’s Social Club on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles.

Chira Ferragni x Revolve’s Macrame espadrilles. $282; Revolve.com. Courtesy of Revolve.

She had on the Chiara Ferragni x Revolve Macrame espadrilles, featuring slick embroidered cut-outs, jute trim and a white canvas upper on a one-inch platform. The shoes retail for $282.

Revolve ruled day one at Coachella, with several parties throughout the day, including a brunch for its collaboration with Nicole Richie’s House of Harlow 1960 line. Brooklyn Beckham, son of Victoria and David Beckham, arrived in brown lace-up boots, and Richie had on a black maxi dress with matching sandals.

Supermodels Alessandra Ambrosio , left, wears nude booties with fringe detail and Sara Sampaio wears sandals at the Revolve x Ale by Alessandra party on day one of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REX Shutterstock.

Later, Alessandra Ambrosio celebrated her Ale by Alessandria x Revolve collaboration with the Hot Nights in the Desert party. The supermodel had on a flirty dress from her line teamed with booties that had fringe detail.

Speaking to FN at the launch of Schutz’s second U.S. boutique in Beverly Hills, Calif., last year, the stunner revealed her style rules to follow for standing and dancing hours on end at Coachella.

“I think it’s all about comfortable shoes,” she said. “I was wearing sandals and boots — no heels [last year]. Flat boots, cowboy style, rock ‘n’ roll. Something that I could walk in miles and miles and be very comfortable — that’s what it’s all about.”

Jeremy Scott wears blue slippers and Charli XCX wears neon Nikes and a matching bikini at the Galore x Grindr party on day one of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REX Shutterstock.

Jeremy Scott embraced a completely “Normal” look — the statement emblazoned across his hat. The Moschino designer had on bold colors from head to toe, including blue slip-ons, at the Grindr x Galore pool party. He posed for photos with hitmaker Charli XCX, who had on a bright green bikini and matching Nike sneakers.

