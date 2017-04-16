Katy Perry, Solange, Rita Ora & More Celeb Style at Coachella Day 2 Parties

View Slideshow L-R: Solange, Katy Perry, Jeremy Scott and Rita Ora during day two at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REX Shutterstock.

Big parties thrown by big brands kicked off the day two revelry at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Some of the stylish appearances made by the celebrities who stepped out on Saturday in Indio, Calif., included Rita Ora, who had on vibrant blue checked House of Holland boots that featured cherry graphics.

Jeremy Scott and Rita Ora, wearing House of Holland boots, at the Moschino Candy Crush Desert party on day two of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REX Shutterstock.

The singer teamed the footwear with a silver mesh dress for a night out at Moschino’s Candy Crush Desert party. Ora posed for photos with the brand’s host, Jeremy Scott.

The designer was feted by his friend Katy Perry, who had on a cropped fuzzy rainbow jacket.

Katy Perry and Jeremy Scott at the Moschino Candy Crush Desert party on day two of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REX Shutterstock.

Meanwhile, Kate Bosworth looked chic at Rachel Zoe’s Zoeasis daytime party, where she greeted the lifestyle brand entrepreneur in one of her label’s white jumpsuits.

The actress completed the look with Roger Vivier’s Slidy Viv metallic leather black slides. The sandals feature large Swarovski crystal buckles on double bands; they’re available for $1,250 on Saksfifthavenue.com.

Kate Bosworth wears a Rachel Zoe jumpsuit with embellished Roger Vivier slides at the Zoeasis party on day two of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REX Shutterstock.

At Reolve’s daytime party, Elsa Hosk teamed a black dress by LPA with Balenciaga’s Ceinture leather cut-out boots. The ’90s-inspired stompers incorporate gold and silver-tone hardware and graphic cut-outs to the upper. They’re available for $1,275 at Barneys.com.

Elsa Hosk wears Balenciaga Ceinture ankle boots at Revolve’s Festival party on day two of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REX Shutterstock.

For Levi’s brunch party, Solange rocked a pair of the brand’s jeans and completed a blue-on-blue look with a Solace London asymmetric top.

Solange at the Levi’s brunch party on day two of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REX Shutterstock.

Click through the gallery to view more celebrity style at Coachella’s day two parties.

Want More?

Lady Gaga Stomped Out at Coachella in Lace-Up Christian Louboutin Boots

Kendall Jenner Styled a Very Edgy Outfit With These ’90s Sneakers at Coachella

Look at the Clever Ways Victoria’s Secret Angels Styled Their Bralettes and Short Shorts With Shoes at Coachella

‘Queen of Coachella’ Vanessa Hudgens Embraced So Many Trends in One Look

Alessandra Sizzled in Fringe Booties, Jeremy Scott Looked ‘Normal’ & More Celeb Style at Coachella Day 1 Parties