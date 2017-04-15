Look at the Clever Ways Victoria’s Secret Angels Styled Their Bralettes and Short Shorts With Shoes at Coachella

By / 7 mins ago
victorias secret angels models parties coachella View Slideshow
L-R: Martha Hunt, Jasmine Tookes, Alessandra Ambrosio, Josephine Skriver, Romee Strijd at the Victoria's Secret Angel Oasis party on day one of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.
REX Shutterstock.

Some stars will lament their fashion choices at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, but that will not be the case for Alessandra Ambrosio and and her fellow Victoria’s Secret Angels Martha Hunt, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver and Romee Strijd.

The models arrived for the lingerie brand’s Angel Oasis party at the festival on Friday wearing bralettes, short shorts and comfy footwear — all wise outfits for what looked like a spectacular soiree.

Related
'Queen of Coachella' Vanessa Hudgens Embraced So Many Trends in One Look

victorias secret angels model parties coachella 2017 oasis alessandra ambrosio lingerie birthdayAlessandra Ambrosio wears boots at the Victoria’s Secret Angel Oasis party on day one of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REX Shutterstock.
Alessandra Ambrosio birthday Josephine Skriver cake coachella victorias secret angels models bra lingerie timberland boots style fashionDetail of Alessandra Ambrosio’s boots at the Victoria’s Secret Angel Oasis party at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REX Shutterstock.

Skriver and Ambrosio jointly celebrated their birthdays by blowing out cakes.  Skriver turned 24 on that day and Ambrosio turned 36 on Tuesday.

Ambrosio had on a nude bralette with denim short shorts and brown cowboy boots.

Alessandra Ambrosio birthday Josephine Skriver cake coachella victorias secret angels models bra lingerie timberland boots style fashionAlessandra Ambrosio, left, and Josephine Skriver blow out birthday candles at the Victoria’s Secret Angel Oasis party at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REX Shutterstock.

Speaking to FN at the launch of Schutz’s second U.S. boutique in Beverly Hills, Calif., last year, the stunner revealed her style rules to follow for standing and dancing hours on end at Coachella.

“I think it’s all about comfortable shoes,” she said. “I was wearing sandals and boots — no heels [last year]. Flat boots, cowboy style, rock ‘n’ roll. Something that I could walk in miles and miles and be very comfortable — that’s what it’s all about.”

victorias secret angels models parties coachella 2017 oasis martha hunt alessandra ambrosio jasmine tookes lingerieL-R: Martha Hunt, Jasmine Tookes, Alessandra Ambrosio, Josephine Skriver, Romee Strijd at the Victoria’s Secret Angel Oasis party on day one of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REX Shutterstock.

Ambrosio and the Angels enjoyed enjoyed a boat ride and posed for photos at the bash.

Skriver received a manicure at the event and sat on a swinging chair with Hunt, who sipped a cocktail. She looked sleek in a bralette with matching Timberland boots and white short shorts.

Timberland’s 6-inch premium women’s mint green waterproof boots feature a leather upper designed to keep feet dry and leather lining for comfort and durability.

victorias secret angels model parties coachella 2017 oasis josephine skriver lingerie timberland bootsJosephine Skriver wears mint green Timberland boots that match her lingerie top at the Victoria’s Secret Angel Oasis party on day one of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REX Shutterstock.
timberland mint green boots womens 6-inch classicTimberland’s mint green women’s 6-inch boots; $175; Timberland.com. Courtesy of Timberland.

The footwear incorporates more treatments that enhance conditions for comfort, including a padded collar around the ankle and an anti-fatigue midsole and removable footbed.

The shoes retail for $170 on Timberland.com.

Click through the gallery to view more photos from the Victoria’s Secret party.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s