What the CMAs Red Carpet Looked Like 10 Years Ago — Newcomer Taylor Swift and More Stars

View Slideshow Taylor Swift at the 2007 CMA Awards. Rex Shutterstock

Country music’s hottest stars will descend on Nashville tonight for the 2017 CMA Awards, airing on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

As fans wait to see what their favorite singers will wear on the red carpet, we thought it would be fun to take a look back in time at the memorable fashions from the 2007 awards. Needless to say, much has changed in the past 10 years. The red carpet was decidedly tame, with many stars opting to wear black.

Soft, neutral shades such as ivory, champagne and gold also had a strong showing. A teenage Taylor Swift — who was still very much a newcomer on the scene, poised on the cusp of superstardom — embraced the trend in a voluminous, princess-inspired gown featuring a creamy gold hue that perfectly captured the light on the red carpet. She styled her long ringlets in a simple half-up ponytail.

Taylor Swift went for a princess vibe at the 2007 CMAs. Rex Shutterstock

Carrie Underwood, who is hosting tonight’s awards show alongside Brad Paisley, rocked a shimmery, champagne-colored gown. Vine-inspired beaded embellishments added a touch of sparkle to her look.

Carrie Underwood wore a rosy, champagne-colored gown in 2007. Rex Shutterstock

Nashville power couple Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman brought a little Hollywood glamour to the event. While Urban kept it simple in a sleek gray suit, Kidman went for a bolder look, positively glowing in a pink and purple dress with a striking ombré effect. She accessorized with vampy black peep-toe heels.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman’s couple style was in top form at the 2007 CMAs. Rex Shutterstock

Always full of fashion surprises on the red carpet, “Over You” singer Miranda Lambert stood out amid the sea of black and pale hues in a vivid jade-colored gown with an elegant empire waist silhouette. She paired the look with peep-toe sandals decorated with whimsical butterfly ornaments.

Miranda Lambert went for a bold green gown in 2007. Rex Shutterstock

