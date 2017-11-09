Ruby Rose Looked Like a Sexy Disco Ball and More Best-Dressed Stars at 2017 CMA Awards

Country music’s brightest stars stepped out in style with their best looks tonight at the 2017 CMA Awards.
Strutting down the red carpet in all-black was Faith Hill, dressed in a floor-length gown by Giorgio Armani. The bodice oozed sex appeal with lace material and nude-illusion panels, and the skirt had a sheen with beading on the mesh skirt that partially concealed her peep-toe platforms. A puffy one-shoulder lace strap added drama, but nothing compared to the eye-catching appeal of her colossal earrings.
The singer was joined by her hitmaker husband, Tim McGraw, who looked sharp in a Tom Ford suit that included a red blazer paired with black trousers and boots.
Actress Ruby Rose shined on the red carpet in a metallic gown. The striking look featured a halter-neck silhouette in the front, with a sensual cut that revealed plenty of skin from the back. The dress incorporated silver and gold paillettes that she complemented with a pair of gold stilettos.
As host of the award show for the 10th consecutive year, Carrie Underwood was dressed to impress in a blue off-the-shoulder gown that flattered her figure. The country music darling finished the look with a pair of silver Giuseppe Zanotti Betty platforms.
Click through the gallery to see more stylish moments on the red carpet.