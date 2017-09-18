Celebs Who Took the Plunge On the 2017 Emmy Awards Red Carpet

View Slideshow L-R: Gina Rodriguez, Shailene Woodley and Jane Krakowski. Rex Shutterstock

Many trends were spotted today on the 2017 Emmys red carpet, but one of the most sizzling style statements included showing cleavage in plunging necklines and sensual shoes to match.

Reese Witherspoon donned a blue satin blazer-style mini dress with a low cut neckline teamed and matching Christian Louboutin Decoltish velvet pointed pumps.

Reese Witherspoon on the red carpet. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, her “Big Little Lies” costar Nicole Kidman donned a red ankle-length dress with pink sandals featuring crystal embellishments for the occasion.

Nicole Kidman at the Emmys. Rex Shutterstock

Robin Wright sported strappy black sandals with a jet-black sequin-embellished décolleté gown for the Emmys.

Robin Wright on the red carpet at the Emmys. Rex Shutterstock

Jane Krakowski went for a bombshell look in a plunging black Badgley Mischka mermaid gown that was cut down to the navel.

Jane Krakowski wears a Badgley Mischka gown. Rex Shutterstock

Gina Rodriguez’s low-cut red gown got some extra attention from actor Shemar Moore, when he made a reference to the sizzling look alongside the actress while presenting an award during the show.

Check out the gallery ahead for more celebs sporting plunging necklines on the Emmys red carpet.

Want more?

Celebs Add Glimmer to the Emmys Red Carpet With Sparkly Silver

This ‘Modern Family’ Star Stole the Emmys Spotlight & More Cute Kids on the Red Carpet

Viola Davis Was Photobombed & More Celebs on the Emmys Red Carpet