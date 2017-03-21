Ciara on the Shoes That Capture a Girl’s Fashion Heart

Ciara has donned Stuart Weitzman heels for many important occasions — she’s one of the designer’s most loyal fans.

The star often wears the brand’s Nudist heels for red carpet appearances and awards shows. Last summer, just after her wedding to Russell Wilson, she was spotted out and about in London in Nieta flat sandals.

Russell Wilson Ciara Wedding LondonRussell Wilson in Buscemi boots with Ciara wearing Stuart Weitzman Nieta flat sandals in London. REX Shutterstock.

“Mr. Weitzman is a great person, and a creative genius. He has the perfect formula for making a simple, classic and sexy shoe all in one. He knows how to capture a girl’s fashion heart,” Ciara told FN in an exclusive interview for our issue celebrating the designer’s illustrious career.

Ciara even accompanied Weitzman to the CFDA Awards in New York last year. She wore a Roberto Cavalli pale pink ruffled gown that revealed her Stuart Weitzman Myex strappy sandals.

Ciara Shoe Instagram of the Week@ciara, June 2016 “@stuartweitzman You Rock! #CFDA” Instagram.

She wasn’t the only one making a major statement in the brand at the 2016 CFDA Awards. Model Karlie Kloss wore a pair of pink Swarovski crystal-encrusted Stuart Weitzman pumps with her Rosie Assoulin dress.

Stuart Weitzman Karlie Kloss Ciara CFDA Awards Red CarpetStuart Weitzman with Karlie Kloss and Ciara. REX Shutterstock.

 

