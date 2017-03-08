Social Media Reacts to Ciara’s Topless Pregnancy Photo Shoot

Ciara REX Shutterstock.

Ciara released images from her maternity photo shoot with Harpers Bazaar on Tuesday, prompting a flood of reactions on social media.

The Keds ambassador is expecting her first child with husband and NFL quarterback Russell Wilson later this year. While many appreciated the artistic images, deeming the shoot beautiful, others were not as pleased.

In one of the photos, Ciara poses topless holding her 2-year-old son, Future Zahir (her child with rapper Future), while Wilson — whose face is hidden — holds onto her baby bump.

Friend and fellow artist Kelly Rowland praised Ciara for the photos after accidentally liking a negative comment on Instagram.

Rowland posted, “This pic of my dear friend and her beautiful family makes my heart smile, I can’t believe how anyone would actually think I would “like” a negative comment about a woman I look at as a great Mom, awesome wife, and a sweetheart of a friend! Accidents do happen …”

Here are more reactions:

Why is Ciara trending? She's so sweet and finally happy. What. Is. the. Problem?! — Brittany Packnett (@MsPackyetti) March 7, 2017

People's reactions to Ciara moving on is a classic example of how no matter what women do, we're damned if we do and damned if we don't. — fat and boujee (@delafro_) March 8, 2017

@ciara @harpersbazaarus @DangeRussWilson this picture alone is gonna get us 5 fire Future albums so thanks for that — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) March 7, 2017

