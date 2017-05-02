Kendall Jenner, Diddy, and More Celebs Wearing Christian Louboutins at the 2017 Met Gala

View Slideshow Sean "Diddy" Combs wearing Christian Louboutin shoes at the Met Ball. REX Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner looked nearly naked in a Perla Haute Couture Collection gown and a pair of Christian Louboutin pumps tonight at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Ball.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star and shoe designer paired her heels from the iconic brand with an equally iconic dress. Made out of zero fabric and 85,000 crystals, the dress was designed by Creative Director Julia Haart.

The ‘naked’ dress is an interesting choice for the tonight’s Met Gala, seeing that Rei Kawakubo and Comme des Garçons is known to be all about the fabric. Whether the gown is on-theme or not, there’s no doubting that Jenner stunned on the red carpet. The supermodel, who got ready with Estée Lauder for tonight’s event, rocked the glistening mesh backless gown with a dramatic front slit.

The 21-year-old ascended the Met Gala steps to reveal her taut behind in a black thong and the famous red-soled shoes, which match her dress perfectly.

But Kendall wasn’t the only one wearing Louboutins at the Met Gala tonight, of course. Sean “Diddy” Combs also took to the red carpet wearing Louboutins with a dramatic cape over his suit.

Also wearing Louboutin heels tonight is “Blackish” actress Tracee Ellis Ross.

‘Star Wars’ actress Daisy Ridley was also among the stars sporting Christian Louboutin heels tonight.

To see more stars wearing Christian Louboutins on the red carpet at the Met Gala, check out the gallery.

