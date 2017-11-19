Dita Von Teese & Demi Moore Step Out for Christian Louboutin

(L-R): Dita Von Teese, Rumer Willis, Demi Moore Rex Shutterstock

Celebrities, including Dita Von Teese and Demi Moore, flocked to the Christian Louboutin x Sabyasachi presentation on Thursday in Los Angeles.

Von Teese sported a velvety black dress with white semi-sheer trim, wearing dark shoes with baubles on the straps to complement her retro-inspired look.

Dita Von Teese wears a black tea-length dress with a white trim and black Mary Janes. Rex Shutterstock

Demi Moore attended the event with daughter Rumer Willis. Moore wore a chic black jumpsuit with a pink and gold bomber jacket draped over her shoulders. For footwear, the actress chose sparkly, multicolored Christian Louboutin pumps.

Willis stepped out in a black, knee-length dress with short sleeves, which she paired with pointy-toed black pumps for a simple, elegant look.

Rumer Willis (L) wears a black knee-length dress and pointy-toe pumps. Demi Moore wears a black jumpsuit with a bomber jacket and colorful pumps. Rex Shuttersto

The Christian Louboutin x Sabyasachi capsule collection is a collaboration between Louboutin and Sabyasachi Mukherjee, an Indian couture designer known for his intricate saris, who is a pal of Louboutin’s.

The limited-edition collection features 30 styles for both men and women. It will be sold at only eight retailers around the world, including Bergdorf Goodman in New York and the Los Angeles Christian Louboutin store.

